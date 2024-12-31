Benue bullish on revenue generation, seals business premises over tax default

…as Achado, federal lawmer, condemns sealing of premises

Benue State Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) together with the State Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on Monday sealed up several business premises over tax default as well as lack of due registration and renewal of businesses in the State.

The move was undertaken by the Benue State Government as part of efforts to earn more revenue for the State and block possible revenue leakages, draining the Benue State Government’s coffers.

Sunday Odagba, the Revenue Board Chairman, with officials from the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, alongside Law Enforcement Agencies sealed some premises, including City Bay Park, Benysta Microfinance Bank and Precious Event Center as well as Balcony Bar and Garden now named Club 2:30, among others all situated in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Odagba however dispelled the notion in some quarters that the recent enforcement exercise jointly carried out by the two agencies that led to the sealing up of some business organisations in the State capital for non-compliance was politically-motivated.

The Chairman specifically said that all the affected business organisations were duly served demand notices as required by law which they ignored, hence the enforcement was undertaken as well as the sealing of business premises.

He further added that the enforcement exercise shall continue in the new year to ensure that all individuals and business organisations doing business in the State register and renew their business premises registration with the State Government to ensure optimal revenue for the State.

However, member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Asemak Achado condemned the exercise and described it as “unlawful closure of business premises and sustained harassment by the Benue State Government.”

Achado made the call while briefing the press in Makurdi, over the sealing of City Bay Park, Benysta Microfinance Bank which are part of his business conglomerate and other business centres allegedly owned by members of APC in the state.

He stated that the sealing of the premises was emblematic of a broader issue threatening democratic principles, economic stability, and the rights of citizens in Benue State and called on the people of Benue State to advise Governor Hyacinth Alia to cease actions that detrimental to the socio-economic progress of the state.

Though the federal Lawmaker noted that officials presented demand notices dated December 12 and 13, 2024, regarding business premises registration fees.

