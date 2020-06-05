Bello lifts lockdown in Kabba/Bunu, says Kogi is moving out clean

The COIVD-19 pandemic drama Kogi state witnessed two weeks ago has come to an end in Kabba /Bunu as Governor Yahaya Bello lifted the lockdown imposed on the people over an alleged index cases in the area.

While announcing the lifting of the lockdown in Government House, Lokoja on Friday, Bello said the medical team led by the state Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu has collected samples from people suspected to have had contact with the victims and the tests came out negative.

He pointed out that several samples were collected during the lockdown which would be sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further test to collaborate with the result of the medical team who conducted the exercise.

“This shows that we are moving out clean. Two weeks was set aside to carry out the exercise, but our medical team completed the exercise within the 48 hours as a result of their effectiveness and efficiency.

“This is not the first time we have issues of health challenges. When Lassa fever, yellow fever and food poison broke out in the state, we curtailed it .

“However the mission of lockdown in Kabba-Bunu local government has been accomplished and therefore I lifted the total lockdown completely since there was no incident of covid-19 recorded during the exercise,” he said.

However, Bello appreciated the cooperation and understanding of the people of Kabba town, as he urged them to go about their normal businesses, saying the local government was locked down to enable the state government clear the air on the alleged two cases in the area, adding that Kogi state still remained one of the state without covid-19 cases. He urged the people of the state to abide by all the protocols as laid down by WHO and NCDC to protect their lives and that of others in Kogi state.