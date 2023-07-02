Bello flags off 13km road reconstruction in Kogi

Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State governor, has flagged off the reconstruction of the 13.71 kilometers Itakpe – Kabba Junction – Total road in Okene, central senatorial district of the state.

While flagging off the project, the governor reassured the people of Kogi Central and the entire state that he would stop at nothing to deliver quality infrastructure to all parts of the state.

He pointed out that though it is a federal road, the reconstruction was due to the economic importance of the road to the people of the state and commuters who travel through the state.

“From this point to Kabba Junction to Total spanning 13.7 kilometers, it is a federal road and over the years we have made a lot of requests to the previous administrations without answers. Though the road is in our land, many Nigerians are using it and each time they pass through it, it gives us a bag image, so we deem it fit to rehabilitate it and give it a befitting and standard quality,” the governor said.

He assured residents and road users on completion of the road before the end of the year.

Also, Samson Bako, Commissioner for Works and Housing, Kogi State, disclosed that the road has inflicted so much pain on people, adding that the deplorable state has made users desert it for alternative routes.

Bako pledged his support to the realization of the project and all other ongoing ones across the state.