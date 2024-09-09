“Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing- Betsy Obaseki

Wife of the Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki

Betsy Obaseki, wife of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has encouraged women who are having issues birthing children that being fruitful is not limited to childbearing.

The governor’s wife said this on Saturday during a Zoom conference with Edo women in the diaspora.

The Edo first lady was responding to a remark by Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo north. Oshiomhole recently said Betsy “has no child”, and also refused to adopt.

“I was shocked yesterday to see Mrs Obaseki, the first lady, saying our candidate has no wife. I’m sorry she had to say that because here is a woman who has no child. Between him (sic) and Obaseki, they are childless. They are not even ready to adopt,” Oshiomhole said.

Addressing the participants who joined the meeting from various countries, the governor’s wife said a woman should not be dejected over her inability to conceive.

“My words of comfort to you, women like myself, who have conceived and experienced miscarriages, painful stillbirths and evacuations of babies, who died in our wombs and, as a result, have no children to show for the pain we have endured — is that you are not barren,” she said.

“I dare to call you fruitful. You and I are potential and proud mothers of children that will come in God’s time. Enjoy the life God has given you.

“Take your mind off your challenge, and before you know it, children will start coming.

“Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing. It is about impacting lives and creating positive change in society. “There is no point in feeling bad. Women can fulfil God’s purpose in many ways beyond motherhood.”

In August, during a campaign rally at Esan south-east LGA of the state, Obaseki’s wife said Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard-bearer in Edo, was the only candidate in the September 21 election with a wife.

The first lady, who was flanked by Ifeyinwa, Ighodalo’s wife, urged women to vote for a candidate “who has a wife”, saying it would translate to women empowerment.