Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) names Baker Magunda as Chairman

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), a section of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has announced the appointment of Baker Magunda as Chairman of the Group with effect from 1st August 2021.

Magunda replaces former BSG Chairman, Jordi Borrut Bel who has moved on from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, to take up new responsibilities within the Heineken Group.

The BSG is a trade association comprising beer manufacturers in Nigeria who are members of the Manufactures Association of Nigeria. Its membership includes Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc.

Baker Magunda is the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc. Prior to joining the Guinness Nigeria team, Baker was Managing Director of Diageo Ethiopia and the Indian Ocean Markets. He gained his first degree in Economics at Makerere University in Uganda and Makerere University Business School. He also attended IESE and Strathmore Business Schools for postgraduate studies in Business and Leadership.

He started his career in Sales and Marketing at Coca-Cola Sabco in 1991. He was made Head of Sales in 1996 before joining Diageo in 1999. At Diageo, he served in several marketing roles before becoming Managing Director for Diageo’s businesses in Uganda, Kenya, Cameroon.