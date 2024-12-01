Be patriotic in fighting non-state actors perpetrating evil in Nigeria, Tunji-Ojo tells Nigerians

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of Interior, on Saturday urged Nigerians to be patriotic in their action and inaction to help fight non-state actors who are perpetrating evil in the country saying the fight against insecurity under President Bola Tinubu is no longer business as usual.

Tunji-Ojo, who gave the disclosure at the combined convocation of the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), said that security is everybody’s business, hence it must not be left to the government alone.

The Interior Minister, who gave the convocation lecture, with the title: “Harnessing Technological Innovation: A Strategic Solution to Insecurity”, said that President Bola Tinubu had committed resources to ensure security in the country.

According to him, Nigerians could surmount all challenges confronting them because of their nature of resilience and determination, if united.

He said that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had been able to adapt technology to tighten up the security architecture of the nation, through the deployment of remote sensing technologies.

Tunji-Ojo said that all persons entering into the country through its international airports were being pre-profiled before their arrival into the country.

He, therefore, urged FUTA, as a research institution, not to relent but collaborate with government, and should develop curriculum to build expertise.

Tunji-Ojo said that government should continue to invest in the education of young people in various science and technology disciplines, so that they could grow to become critical building blocks in the society.

He urged the graduands to leverage on knowledge gathered in the university, as they must be ready to proffer solution to the world’s challenges.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Adenike Oladiji, said that there were a total of 6,405 graduands across nine schools of study from the combined 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions convocation.

Oladiji said that 519 graduands had First Class, 3,408 got Second Class Upper; 2139 had Second Lower Class, while 339 graduands were in the Third Class category.

She said that the university’s mandate was to carry out adequate learning and teaching, with research works, for development of the society.

Oladiji said that the institution had landslide victory and achievements, cutting across human endeavours, as both students and staff of FUTA had made marks in the comity of researchers and achievers in the world.

She said that the university would continue to partner and engage stakeholders locally and internationally, signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for more advanced recognition and excellence.

The Vice Chancellor, enjoined the graduands to uphold the core value and tenet of the institution, which were geared toward greatness.

BusinessDay reports that Ifeoluwa Faromika and Aanuoluwapo Vitowanu were the best graduating students in the 2022/2023 academic session, with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96.

While Oluwasegun Ajakaye was the best graduating student in the 2023/2024 academic session, with CGPA of 4.95. All the best graduating students read engineering.

Share