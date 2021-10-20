Bayelsa imposes dusk to dawn curfew on waterways

The Bayelsa State government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on waterways in a bid to tackle piracy, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

Aside from the curfew which is to last from 7.00pm to 6.00am daily, the government also banned the use of speedboats powered by 200 horsepower outboard engines.

It is the second time the state government is banning the use of 200 horsepower outboard engines after the former governor, Henry Seriake Dickson did so in the wake of the growing piracy on the waterways.

A Government House statement signed by Daniel Alabrah, the chief press secretary to Governor Douye Diri, said the government approved the measures at the 12th state security council meeting in Yenagoa on Monday.

Akpoebi Agberebi, the special adviser on security matters 1, said the government would no longer grant permits for use of 200-horsepower engines. He warned that violators would face the full weight of the law.

Agberebi stated that there would be a concession for emergency movements during the curfew hours and urged Bayelsans to report perpetrators to the state security outfit, Operation Doo-Akpo, on its dedicated phone line 07006464644.

According to him, the state security council also resolved that communities whose lands had been acquired by the state government should desist from any form of protests.

He said some communities that still parading as landlords have been constituting nuisance by taking the laws into their hands and depriving other citizens of their freedom of movement.

Governor Diri had expressed optimism that by the profile of the new Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Okolo, he would add value to the state by curbing crime and criminality.

He urged Okolo to synergise, collaborate, and partner with sister security agencies and the state in particular to achieve zero tolerance in crime.

“We believe by your profile, you would add value to the security council as well as to our state and ensure that crime and criminality are brought to zero level.

“The creed of this council is that we have zero tolerance for crime and criminality. So we welcome you and believe that you will synergise, collaborate, and partner with sister security agencies and with the state government.”