Rejects state of emergency that removes elected government

The biggest reaction to the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State and suspension of Gov Sim Fubara seems to come from Bayelsa State where the ex-governor has rejected the declaration.

Seriake Dickson, who was also a senator, has issued a statement saying he never would support a declaration that would remove an elected governor. He also said it appeared the Ijaw nation was targeted.

Dickson said: “This evening, like all Nigerians, I was taken aback by the broadcast from the president over the political disputes in Rivers State. I do not support the declaration of a state of emergency, especially when that is taken to mean that the Governor and his deputy will vacate their seats for six months.

“I don’t believe that is the intendment of the constitution, and that has been my position on matters like this even when we had a PDP President. I have always opposed declarations of emergency in states that meant that their governors would vacate their offices, and this is no exception.

“I have always had the view that even with the declaration of a state of emergency in a state, the elected government must be protected and need not be removed.”

The ex-governor said he spent all his adult life fighting and defending his people, even when leaders, out of envy and wickedness, sponsored propaganda and misinformation. “When I was leaving as governor, and because I knew the anti-democratic and anti-Ijaw forces in our region and in the country, having fought and defeated them, knowing their strengths, strategies and their determination, I brought in a successor. He did not tell me he wanted to be a governor.

“I brought him in to lead and protect our people with our support, because he was part of the Ijaw movement.

“While managing a recession for six years during my 8-year tenure, I worked and made a mark in all sectors of our State. We raised and maintained countless number of people — men, women and youths, with less than N500 million monthly after paying half salaries in a recession.

“We still stopped the brutal federal forces from taking over the state in 2015, 2019 general elections, and 2020 governorship election where I sponsored all candidates with the support of our friends and allies.”

He asked: “Is this what has become of the Ijaw nation that we all staked everything to build?

“It is a sad day for all democrats. It’s a sad day for Rivers State, and a sad day for our people. I urge everyone to put on their thinking caps. I urge our people to lift up their spirits as we will get over this together.”

Meanwhile, Afam Osigwe, SAN, President, Nigerian Bar Association, has outrightly rejected the declaration of state of emergency saying it is unconstitutional, whether it is suspension or summary removal.

