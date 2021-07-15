Bayelsa Assembly recalls suspended clerk

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has reinstated Owudogu Edward Kozigena who was suspended last November from his position as clerk for taking a unilateral decision without the consideration of the House.

Moving a motion to adopt the report of an ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations levelled against Kozigena on Thursday, Bernard Kinebai representing Sagbama Consistency 2 moved that the House should uphold the report of the committee.

The House had earlier adopted the committee’s report after which the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere, announced that the clerk was pardoned and reinstated to his office as the substantive clerk of the House.

Addressing journalists after the sitting, the chairman House Committee on Information, Tare Porri, said the suspended clerk unilaterally carried out some assignment of the House without proper consultation with the leadership of the House of Assembly.

Porri representing Ekeremor 1 said it was that action that warranted the suspension and thereafter an ad hoc committee was set up to look critically into the issues saying witnesses were also called to verify some of the allegations.

He further stated that the clerk tendered an official apology to the leadership and all the members of the House and being a first offender, saying someone they have earlier had a working relationship with decided to tamper justice with mercy.

His words: “The Speaker in his wisdom said yes he has learnt his lesson and this is the time to look at the issues critically and today we have decided to recall him knowing that he has also done the needful by apologising saying it would never happen again”.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others in the institution that despise the Speaker’s age and his disposition. It’s an office everyone should respect, the 24 members should be respected at all times in as much as we are also respecting the staff of the Assembly”.

Porri said the decision was borne out of the fact they are all of one state and they are also human and commended the House for taking the bold step in recalling the suspended clerk.

“He will be assuming office with all his entitlements restored, all his full benefits restored. We will work together as a team believing that on his return, we will again have a cordial working relationship with the office of the clerk, staff, the 24 members and the leadership of the 6th Assembly”.

“We are to serve Bayelsa State and the staff here also by God’s providence were sent here to make our work easier. The House today formally and officially recalls our suspended clerk as the substantive clerk of the House”.