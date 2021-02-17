Bayelsa Assembly passes Violence Against Persons Prohibition law

Efforts to domicile the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) in Bayelsa received a boost Wednesday as it was passed into law by the State House of Assembly in Yenagoa.

The VAPP bill sponsored by Tare Porri representing Ekeremor Constituency 1 had suffered delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and devastating flooding in the riverine state in 2020.

While passing the Bill into law, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, said it suffered setbacks as a result of the flood of 2020 and Covid-19 pandemic.

“This bill suffered setbacks because of last year’s flood and Covid-19. I thank all the critical stakeholders that contributed in one way or the other and saw to the passage of the bill into law. This VAAP law will contribute a lot towards the sanity of the society,” the speaker said.

Also speaking, the sponsor of the bill, Tare Porri, said: “We are excited for the passage of this bill because this issue of sexual violence has been bedvevilling the society.

“We are aware that rape is a terrible issue that is affecting our environment. The VAAP law will not only bring an end to the issue of rape. It will also bring an end to the issue of electoral violence. It will also bring an end to spousal battering. This law will also bring succour for victims of sexual violence.

“I can assure Bayelsans that the law if eventually assented to by Governor Douye Diri will address the issue of sexual violence in Bayelsa State. This punishment for rape is life improsonment and I know that nobody will like to risk his or her life.”

Naomi Ogoli representing Ogbia Constituency 2 and the House Committee chairman on Women, Children Affairs and Social Development, said she was grateful that the bill saw the light of day during her time.