Bauchi police debunks killing of 10 in Kolmani community

The Bauchi State Police command yesterday debunked the allegation that ten (10) people were killed by unknown gunmen in the Kolmani oil community in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

In a statement, Ahmed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said that such report is false and could undermine the efforts of the police and other security agencies in curtailing activities of crime in the state.

He added that the erroneous narrative being paddled around is false, and neither is it the reality.”It is necessary to point out that the police command has recorded tremendous success in its fight against insecurity, especially around the Alkaleri local government area of the state,” Wakil said.

“Sequel to the commissioning of the kolmani oil field project site, the command deployed more operational assets and intensified intelligence gathering, and visibility patrols in a bit to decimate the activities of non-state actors in the area,” he continued.”It would have been unnecessary to respond to the deliberate misinformation, falsehood, and outright mischief by the authors of the publications but this response is necessitated by the need to set the records straight”.

On his part, Aminu Alhassan who is the State commisioner of Police urged journalists to always seek clarification from involved security agency before sending any report for publication.