Bauchi police ban 2024 Zaar traditional cultural festival

The Bauchi State Police Command yesterday announced its decision to enforce a state high court order restraining the organizers of Zaar/Sayawa Annual cultural traditional festival Lemb Zaar from holding the 2024 event scheduled for Saturday 2nd November.

This was contained in a press release signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO) SP. Ahmed Wakil and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, Saying that the command will uphold the court order.

The press statement read “As the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command announces proactive measures to ensure community safety and harmony”

“In light of the High Court’s decision, the Bauchi State Police Command would like to inform the public that the 2024 Zaar Festival, originally scheduled for November 2, 2024, has been suspended following a court restraining order issued on October 30, 2024. This decision follows an earlier suspension announced on September 27, 2024”

“Historically, the Zaar Festival has been associated with incidents of conflict, resulting in attacks on individuals, damage to property, and disruption of public order. Consequently, the organizers of the festival, along with any individuals involved, are prohibited from conducting any related processions in Tafawa-Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Area, or any other location, until a definitive court ruling is rendered”

When contacted the Chairman Planning Committee of the 2024 Lhm Zaar Cultural Festival, Honorable Bulus Iliya on phone call, he said that in the process of the occasion they have not received any court order that the festival should not hold.

The chairman of the planning committee, honorable Bulus Iliya said that all the arrangement of the 2024 Lhm Zaar Festival has been made, waiting for tomorrow to come and continue with the celebration.

He said that the Tafawa-Balewa metropolitan has been full with people from far away in respect of the festival celebration and the venue is well arranged for tomorrow.

The chairman planning committee of the cultural festival, honorable Bulus Iliya call on the invited guest, Zaar sons and daughters across the country and the nation to come out tomorrow enmass to celebrate the 2024 Lhm Zaar Cultural Festival.

