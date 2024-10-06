Bauchi Ministry of Agriculture celebrates Governor Bala Mohammed @66

The Bauchi State Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on the occasion of this 66th birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Simon Madugu Yalams, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

The press statement reads, “On the occasion of your birthday, we celebrate a selfless leader, a pillar of development, a resilient peace ambassador, and a beacon of hope for Bauchi State. Your Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, your selfless dedication to the development of our state is a testament to your visionary leadership capped, “My Bauchi Project”.

“Your tireless efforts to rebuild and strengthen all sectors across our dear state, even in the face of challenges, give hope to our present and future generations. As you mark this special day, may God bless your life, your legacy, and your unwavering commitment to the good people of Bauchi State.

Under your leadership, Bauchi State has witnessed significant transformations, and your impact will be felt for generations to come. Your commitment to agriculture, water, education, healthcare, infrastructure, culture/tourism, natural resources, humanitarian, land and indeed other sectors of economic development has improved the lives of countless citizens, and we are grateful for your tireless efforts.

“Your leadership has been a shining example of courage, compassion, and wisdom. You have inspired us, and this will impact this and the future generation of leaders and citizens to work towards a common goal of peace, progress, and prosperity as a model to emulate. ”

“As you celebrate this milestone birthday, we reaffirm our support to your vision for a better and greater Bauchi State. We pray that the Good Lord will continue to guide and protect you as you lead us towards a brighter future.” May your birthday be a celebration of hope, love, unity, and further blessings for the people of Bauchi State and beyond”

