Bauchi: How we attained open defecation free status – Fulani community

The Ruggan Fulanin Kabba community in Bauchi State has explained how it attained open defecation free status as certified by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Leader of the Community, Muhammadu Dauda while answering questions from newsmen, said that the feat was attained through the effort of the UNICEF and the Bauchi state government.

Dauda told newsmen who were in the community on a fact-finding-mission regarding hygiene practices, said UNICEF supported through Community awareness campaign.

Ruggan Fulanin Kabba is under Zungur district, Liman Katagum Community in Bauchi local government area of Bauchi state.

The community has been existing for over 300 years with the population of 2000 inhabitants.

The community leader, who recalled that hygiene practice among his subjects was not encouraging, noted that UNICEF played vital role in sensitizing them against Open defecation practice.

According to him, the attainment of open defecation free has led to more healthy living in the community.

“Before now, children used to be affected by diseases, but thank God it has drastically reduced,” he said.

The community leader further said that following the campaign by UNICEF, all households have provided toilets for themselves.

“Some households have like 3-5 toilets and they are maintaining them very well in order not to be affected by diseases,” he said.

Dauda promised to continue to abhor open defecation to maintain a healthy living.

The community leader who pledged continued awareness among his subjects against open defecation, said hygiene practices remained the best attitude to embrace by all for a healthy society.

Dauda, who however, decried poor road network in the community, said it has always been a difficult time for them during rainy season.

“During rainy season cars, motorcycles, bicycles and other means of transportation are not coming to our community for lack of accessible road”.

He said that situation has led to delay in transporting pregnant women to hospital for child delivery.

Also speaking, Hannatu Musa said women have played vital role in the attainment of Open defecation free status in Bauchi local government area of Bauchi state.

“We have stopped our children from open defecation, they no longer defecate in open space, bushes or farms. They have also realized that defecating in open is not good for their health, and so they are now using the toilets,” she said.

Hanatu Musa, who spoke on behalf of women in the community, thanked husbands for providing toilets in their various houses.

She observed that the provision of more toilets in their community has helped them in maintaining a healthy living.

