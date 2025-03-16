The Bauchi State Government over the weekend assured its full support and contributions to the management of the Rano Airline, which scheduled three passenger flights a week from Abuja to Bauchi.

In a welcome remarks at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, the state commissioner for works and transport, Professor Titus Saul Ketkukah assured the company of government’s support to make the airline operations hitch-free.

He said, “Today, we are witnessing the milestone of His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who ensures that no stone will be left unturned in making Bauchi people enjoy comfort in all aspects of life like transportation, education, health agricultural and many others.”

The commissioner described the air flights from Abuja to Bauchi as an opportunity for economic growth while making air travelling comfortable journey, and commended the Rano Airline for keeping to its promise of the scheduled travels.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Rano Air, Lawan Sabo Bakin Zuwo expressed optimism that the partnership between his company and Bauchi State government would foster economic development and promote social interactions.

Bakin Zuwo explained that Rano Air is one of the domestic flights in Nigeria that is providing reliable services to passengers across eight states of the federation including Bauchi.

He states that the Rano Airline will remain committed in providing competitive air services, with spectacular flights record, saying it is the only airline in the country that ensures timeliness in travels.

The three scheduled flights a week from Abuja to Bauchi was flagged-off by the State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau at an impressive ceremony held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

