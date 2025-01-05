Bauchi governor warns state’s road traffic personnel against indiscipline, corruption

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Saturday warned the newly recruited personnel of the Bauchi State Road Traffic Agency (BAROTA) against indiscipline, corruption and abuse of power,

The governor gave the warning during the inauguration of the 500 personnel of the agency at the Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Square, Bauchi State Government House. He said that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

He assured the newly recruited officers of their operational autonomy, urging them to stay focused on their responsibilities.

According to him, “I am excited to have inaugurated 500 cadets and traffic marshals who successfully completed rigorous training under the Bauchi State Road Traffic Agency (BAROTA).

“These disciplined and dedicated individuals represent a new generation of leaders committed to improving road safety and traffic management in our state.”

He further said that the Agency (BAROTA) plays a crucial role in addressing road transport challenges, enforcing traffic laws, ensuring safety, and managing traffic flow.

“My administration is firmly committed to supporting the agency by providing resources, infrastructure, and ongoing training.

“We also plan to expand the workforce to 2,000 personnel, ensuring the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and compassion guide their operations.

He also directed all the 20 local government chairmen to establish offices in their areas and collaborate closely with the agency.

The governor commended the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly for their goodwill messages, recognising BAROTA’s pivotal role in promoting road safety and orderliness in Bauchi State.

