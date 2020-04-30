Bauchi governor offers remedy for COVID-19

Following his recent recovery from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday authorised the use of Zithromax and chloroquine as medication for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the state.

Governor Mohammed disclosed this while providing an update on Covid-19 in the state at the Government House, Bauchi.

Mohammed, who was the Covid-19 index case in the state, said he was treated with chloroquine and Zithromax, saying, “I have given you the directive that you must use something that I have used to get well, just as you have used for all other cases that got well.”

The governor, however, pledged to take responsibility for the directive, stressing that he did not want anybody to die in the state, saying it was for the reason of using the said drugs that Bauchi had not recorded any death.

According to Mohammed, “Our medical team is using their own ingenuity to use chloroquine and Zithromax to treat the patients, even though in some places, they said it is against the protocol.

“As the Governor, I’m taking responsibility for that because I don’t want anyone to die. Rather than saying that something is harmful, we should not follow what the white people are saying by not taking anything and die.

“We are used to taking chloroquine in Nigeria. We are going to use them. We have taken responsibility and I have taken responsibility.

“Zithromax and chloroquine are not harmful to our body, our physiological system has adapted to it. If you are having a fever you take chloroquine.”