Bauchi Commissioner, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam dies in motor accident

By Ayuba Maffi

Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, the Bauchi State commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, is dead.

The Commissioner was said to have died as a result of road accident that happened around Misau – Darazo Highway.

The report was confirmed in a statement signed by Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado, the adviser media and publicity to Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, the state governor.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden death of the Honorable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Bauchi State , Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Jalam ( Maikankana ) who died as a result of a ghastly motor accident on Saturday, June 1, 2024,” the Gidado said in the statement.

“Hon Ahmed Jalam was a dedicated public servant, whose commitment to the development and well-being of his local communities was unwavering. During his life time he championed numerous initiatives aimed at improving good governance and community relations.

“Late Ahmed Jalam was known for his tireless work , integrity, and compassion for the people he served and his service will be remembered and cherished by all.

“His demise is deeply felt by His Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed , his cabinet colleagues, friends, family, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched during his lifetime”

“Governor Bala Mohammed on behalf of his family , government and the good people of Bauchi State extends his deepest condolences to the members of his immediate family and the entire people of the State and prayed that the Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanna Firdaus”

The late Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy was buried Sunday in his home town Jalam, Dambam local Government Area of Bauchi State.