Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has said that the establishment of a cement company would generate revenue, create job opportunities for Nigerians.

The governor made the promise during the official groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of drilling for a 10-million metric tons capacity plant per annum, held at the main site of the company in Diji Village, Gwana district, Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

He said that the initiative marked a significant step toward harnessing the state’s vast mineral resources for economic transformation.

“This drilling campaign is a milestone for Bauchi State, reinforcing our dedication to ensuring that investors and our people mutually benefit from our natural wealth,” he said.

According to him, “Bauchi is rich in mineral deposits, and my administration is committed to creating a secure and supportive environment for investment through strategic partnerships.”

He said that the construction of the resident company was aimed to drive job creation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development, positioning the solid minerals sector as a key pillar of the economic diversification strategy.

He commended the efforts of the Resident Cement Company Ltd and all stakeholders for having confidence in Bauchi State.

Abdulkadir further said that the investment would contribute to infrastructure growth, long-term economic stability, and prosperity for the good people of the state.

Speaking during the programme, the Group Chairman of Resident Cement Company Ltd, Abbas Waziri Junaid, acknowledged the commitment of the governor to fostering public-private partnerships.

The chairman of the Resident Company, Junaid advised the people of the state to start investing in the construction site of the cement company by building rooms for tenants, restaurants, shops, among others.

Share