Bauchi 2023: Politicians slug it out to replace Dogara

Ahead of the February 2023 general election, politicians from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), and Action Alliance are campaigning hard to replace the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, after he announced some months ago that he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.

Apparently, replacing the former speaker of the House of Representatives is seen as a big assignment by the contesting candidates because of the many developmental and legislative achievements of the former speaker.

Even though the ruling party in the state, the PDP, has been touted to possess an advantage over other parties, many still feel the main opposition parties, the APC and NNPP, have slight chances of winning the contest.

Perhaps the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the presidential candidates of the APC may slightly affect the chances of their candidate, Jafaru Gambo Leko. While many believe the clear endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by Dogara may increase the chances of Kefas Musa Magaji of the PDP.

In addition to Dogara’s support for Abubakar’s presidential bid in 2023, his impeccable record as a member of the federal legislature is expected to boost the PDP candidate’s chances.