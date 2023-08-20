Battle-ready Niger coup leader promises to handover within three years

Niger’s new military ruler says a transition of power will happen within three years but warned that any attack on Niger would be met with strong resistance.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power,” General Abdourahamane Tiani said in a televised address. “Any transition of power would not go beyond three years”, he said.

“If an attack were undertaken against us, it would not be the walk in the park; some people seem to think. ECOWAS is getting ready to attack Niger by setting up an occupying army in collaboration with a foreign army,” he added.

In his 12-minute speech, Tiania criticized the “illegal” and “inhuman” sanctions levied by ECOWAS against Niger since the coup.

He also announced a national dialogue that will lead to the foundations of a new constitutional life in Niger. He said the national conference will take 30 days and will be used to draw up concrete proposals that will form the foundations of the rebirth of Niger.

This warning is coming when a delegation from ECOWAS arrives in the country for diplomatic talks with the coup leaders before deciding whether military action is necessary.

The delegation met ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest in the presidential villa since officers from his guards seized power on July 26.

ECOWAS defence chiefs met this week in Accra to finalize details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if negotiations fail.