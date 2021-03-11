BATNF’s commences season 2 of Farmers for the Future Project

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has commenced the second season of its Farmers for the Future (F4F) project, which is aimed at empowering young agric entrepreneurs in the country.

The initiative provides a great opportunity for young and enthusiastic farmers with viable agri-business models that need equity-free capital to access grants for their enterprises.

It also provides associated support required for the scaling of their businesses.

The Farmers for the Future Grant 2021 is targeted at serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, aged 18 years and above, and is part of BATNF’s drive to encourage and support young Nigerians in sustainable agriculture.

The initiative is developed and sponsored by BATNF in partnership with NYSC and implemented by SAED Connect.

According to information released on the BATNF social media handles, to qualify for the farmers for the Future Grant 2021, the applicant must be a young Nigerian with a viable agri-business model, must demonstrate a strong passion for agriculture, and maybe currently serving in the National Youth Service Corps.

BATNF is making a financial commitment of N16 million in cash and business support for the 2021 grants. This includes the award of N3 million as 1st cash prize, N2 million as 2nd cash prize, and N1 million as 3rd cash prize.

Other benefits that will accrue to the winners include technical support to establish their agribusiness; participation in an intensive “Think-through-your-business” boot camp; mentorship under-seasoned entrepreneurs and agriculture experts; and opportunities for follow-on financing/or credit facilities from financial institutions and investors.

Winners will also enjoy membership of the F4F alumni network, participation in other partner-driven training programmes, and support with business registration as well as other legal and regulatory requirements.

Application for the grant ends on March 12 and interested persons can visit the Farmers for the Future website on www.wealthishere.org for application and further details.