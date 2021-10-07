BASL tasks passengers to plan movements ahead of time

The operator of the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, MMA2, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd, has advised travellers to adequately plan their movements well ahead of time to avoid missing their flights

The advice is coming on the heels of the current traffic situation around the Lagos airport, and by extension within the Lagos metropolis.

Notably, the traffic situation in the state has reached an unbearable level in recent times, owing to several ongoing construction projects by the Lagos State Government.

This accordingly, has resulted in endless traffic snarl around the airport area, among others, with businesses, commuters and passengers being the most hit.

While appealing to intending travellers to adequately make plans for their scheduled travels, BASL stated that such arrangement will ultimately reduce to the barest minimum, the cases of missed flights.

In a statement made available to journalists in Lagos by its Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mikail Mumuni, BASL stated that checks have shown that a good number of travellers mostly do not always put into consideration the traffic situation in the state before setting out for their journey, stressing further that, as a result, many of them ended up missing their flights for getting to the airport late.

BASL noted that there are indications that the situation may continue for a long time, particularly as the yuletide festivity is fast approaching.

The operator of MMA2 said intending passengers should therefore plan their movements to the airport appropriately.