Bala subsidises retail prices of food stuffs with N3bn in Bauchi

Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved N3 billion for procurement of grain stocks as part of efforts to subsidise and reduce the retail prices of food stuffs, thereby making food stuffs more accessible to the public.

Announcing the appointment of Hamza Koshe Akuyam, former Chairman of PDP in Bauchi State as Chairman of the Committee in charge of Grains Reserve, the governor said the responsibilities of the Strategic Grains Reserve Committee include assessing current condition of the State’s storage facilities, purchasing essential food commodities, and strategically selling the items at subsidised rates during critical periods.

He said he inaugurated the Strategic Grains Reserve Committee as part of his Administration’s comprehensive strategy to combating food insecurity and addressing the rising cost of grains.

The governor said that the strategic initiative was designed to provide much-needed relief to the citizens grappling with high food prices and to ensure a consistent food supply amid unpredictable weather conditions.

Governor Bala however reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to tackling the challenges of hunger and food insecurity in Bauchi State, adding that his Administration would not remain passive while people should endure the agony of severe hunger.

He said, “We are taking proactive measures to ensure that essential food items, particularly grains, become more affordable for the general populace.

“The newly established committee has a dual mandate. Firstly, it is tasked with purchasing and storing a portion of grains from local farmers to guarantee a stable food supply. Secondly, the Committee is expected to maintain strict transparency, meticulously accounting for all proceeds from the reserve before proceeding with further acquisitions”

“This Committee’s formation is an integral part of my Administration’s broader mission to mitigate food shortages and bolster our Agricultural sector. I have also called upon the Committee to carry out its duties with the utmost transparency, upholding accountability and diligence in all its operations”

