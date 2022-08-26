Bala approves N15m for national agric show in Bauchi

Governor Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State has approves the sum of ₦15 million in the preparation for the National Agric Show in Bauchi.

The national agric show is also expected to attract Ministries of Agriculture, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Women Affairs and Social Development, and Chamber of Commerce across the 36 states of the federation, as well as some strong-willed private organizations.

Prince Ibrahim Annas, the executive director of LOGA and General Agricultural Development Foundation (LOGADEF), organizers of the National Agricultural Trade Fair, disclose to newsmen today in Bauchi, that the show has the aim of gearing and winning the minds of rural farmers through interactions and ideas exchange towards self-sufficiency in food production.

Prince Annas said that the national agric show will hold at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square in Bauchi state

“Our major challenge preparatory to the hosting of the trade fair is that the donation His Excellency has approved to support the programme, we are yet to access it and that has given us the delay in shifting the event two times. That is the only challenge we are facing, because we have to mobilize the participants across the 36 states of the federation”, he said.

Annas thanks Bauchi state government especially Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for approving the sum of N15 million for the conduct of the show in the state, recalling that Kauran Bauchi had in 2013 as FCT Minister financially and morally facilitated the conduct of similar show in Abuja.

He recalled that LOGADEF was in Bauchi in 2004 during the democratic administration of governor Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu who also approved for the show, but shifting the event a year ahead opportune the Oyo state government to stage the show in 2005, where it recorded huge success with majority of the LGs in Nigeria in attendance.

The director explained that with the hosting of the event, Bauchi would witness huge crowd, revenue of the state would improve during the period, while the long term benefits derivable to the state is so high that cannot easily be quantified, stressing the need for the timely release of the support funds to commence the event in earnest.

Prince Anas who said that LOGADEF has been conducting trade fair since the advent of the nation’s nascent democracy in 1999, stated that the three tiers of government in the country have used to reach and launch various forms of assistance to rural poor farmers, and the programme has helped the farmers attained greater heights in areas of local and international market patronage.

“It is motherless a trade fair, but a research where farmers come together to learn from one another and extract one another’s mind and see the cross local governments relationship in partnering to expand farmers outreach, and reduce flood prone areas, and engage the farmers into all-year round farming”.

“Secondly, it promotes backyard farming by our gender people because the programme is gender sensitive. Women are brought together to support their husbands by giving the little-little seedlings to plant at backyard farms and gardens all in the efforts to ensure food security for the nation”, Anas concluded.