Ayade signs legislative, judiciary autonomy bills

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has signed two bills passed by the state House of Assembly granting autonomy to the state legislature and judicial arms of government.

The two bills, legislative fund management and other matters and judicial fund management and other matters, were signed into law at the Government House council chamber on Friday.

According to the bills, all monies due to the House of Assembly and Judiciary for capital and recurrent expenditure shall be paid by the accountant-general into the their accounts in monthly instalments, in accordance with provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended.

While signing the bill into law, Governor Ayade stated that they were important in the life of his administration, explaining that it is a win for the government.

He thanked the lawmakers for their cooperation and collaboration, noting that his administration had achieved a lot because of the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Eteng Jonah Williams, in his remarks applauded his colleagues of the 9th Assembly, saying under his leadership they have recorded giant strides in the quality of bills passed and assented to by the governor.

“We have made history with this signing into law today, it is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Cross River,” he noted.