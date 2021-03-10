Ayade launches healthcare provision fund

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has launched the state basic Health Care Provision Fund and Health Insurance Scheme known as Ayadecare insurance scheme with a warning to managers of the scheme not to tamper with the fund.

The governor, while launching the scheme at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar, directed that the fund should not be linked to the government but be utilised purely as a humanitarian scheme.

No fewer than one million persons in the state are expected to enrol under the scheme at N1000 each which is meant to provide medicare to the very poor people in the state.

Ayade said he would not want to have anything to do with the fund either by way of approving or accountability but that a private person, preferably an elderly religious person outside of the government may be saddled with the task of superintending over the fund.

“I distance myself from this fund. It is a fund that touches the heart of God. Therefore, woe betides anyone that will tamper with it. I say may Holy Ghost fire burn and consume such persons. I repeat may punishment and woes visit such persons who will squander this fund meant for the health of the people. May their stomachs swell.”

Ayade announced a N20 million personal donation from what he called private sources for people of the 18 LGAs to boost the health insurance scheme. He assured that he would provide all the supports and political will to ensure the sustenance of the scheme.

Speaking earlier, executive secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, Mohammed Nasir Sambo commended the state for meeting the conditions of the Universal Health Coverage and National Health Act. He stressed that the universal health coverage was a priority on the government and global health agenda.