AXA Mansard launches MyAXA Plus

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has announced the launch of its new “MyAXA Plus” mobile application.

This follows the launch of the company’s first mobile app in 2017 and further underscores the company’s desire to deliver delightful and relevant, cutting-edge financial solutions to its customers and the larger society.

“MyAXA Plus” has been very well received because it provides a much improved, seamless, and satisfying experience that puts users at the heart of every feature and action on the app, the company said.

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc said the features available at launch include:

1. Make claims: Customers can make claims on their insurance policy, enabling fast reporting of incidents and payment of claims by the company.

2. Book hospital visits: HMO customers of AXA Mansard can receive care at over 1,700+ hospitals, and with MyAXA Plus, they can also pre-book hospital visits, reducing their wait time while also getting faster access to specialist consultations.

3. Renew insurance policy: Customers, by providing their car plate number on the app, can also renew their motor insurance policy within a few minutes.

4. Invest & liquidate funds: Investors, whether with high or low-risk appetite can find the right investment options on the app. Also, liquidation of funds and crediting of customer account is completed within 5 minutes via the app.

5. Data-driven advice: App users can make informed decisions by checking the market rates and trends before investing funds, reading articles by experts, and interacting with a robo-advisor that uses information provided by the customers to suggest the right products and insurance cover in seconds.

In addition, MyAXA Plus allows registered and unregistered users to generate instant quotes of any product; use the BMI calculator; read blog articles; check investment trends & rates; calculate returns on investment; calculate the market value of any car; and contact sales agents for more information.

“After launching the first of its kind MyAXA mobile app which gave customers a consolidated, single point of access to their general and life insurance; health insurance; assets and savings accounts in 2017, our team set out to build a more advanced solution to further empower customers to achieve their financial goals and access quality healthcare, wherever and however they choose,” said Bayo Adesanya, the Chief Digital Innovation Officer at AXA Mansard.

“We are committed to achieving the singular goal of putting our customers first, in this instance, by building an app that incorporates their feedback on desired features and improvements, as well as including other market-leading innovations. We urge our existing and future customers to start using MyAXA Plus today,” he said.

The company said MyAXA Plus by AXA Mansard Insurance can be downloaded on App Store for iOS users and the Google Play Store for Android users, respectively.

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services and health insurance solutions through its two subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited and AXA Mansard Health Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.