AXA Mansard Health product emerges as the Best Health Insurance product of the year

Leading Health Management Organization, AXA Mansard Health Limited, is pleased to announce that it emerged as the winner of the Best Health Insurance Product of the Year in the Insurance Product & Process section of the just concluded 11th Annual Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021.

The winning product, which is the AXA Platinum Plus Cover is specially designed to provide a world class health cover for its customers. With access to roam over 1,700 hospital locally, care in India, UAE and South African Hospitals and limited Inpatient cover in the UK, France and Germany up to $1000; the product stands as the first amongst many others. The product also provides enrolees with extra benefits such as 24/7 dedicated Telemedicine service, Home vaccination service, Free home delivery of Chronic Medications, Partnership with healthy eating restaurants and smarter budget friendly discount on healthy meals.

Speaking on the award, CEO, AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr Tope Adeniyi said “We thank our highly esteemed customers for this prestigious award, as they are the reason we passionately drive to improve our product offerings and execute innovative initiatives. This award is recognition of our unflinching commitment to our customers and an affirmation of our current position as the leading health insurance company in the country.”

AXA Mansard Health has a 24-hour call center, a team of highly trained and dedicated professionals, service portals at all AXA Mansard Welcome Centres nationwide and has deployed state-of-the-art technology to attain operational excellence while contributing to prompt service delivery and overcoming of challenges being encountered in the Nigerian health insurance industry. The Company is today positioned as the No 1 health management organization in Nigeria providing health related services to both individuals and corporate bodies.

Whilst thanking the organizers, he said that “the company is counting on the continued support of our stakeholders to continuously provide superior customer experience and to develop more innovative and value-adding products. We will continue to innovate, create new products, improve our product offerings and refine our service delivery to ensure we continuously meet the changing needs of our customers

AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing. It is able to serve all clients across the country virtually and has established functional offices in Lagos (the head office), Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, with ongoing plans to open offices in other locations.

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading Online and Print Magazine, which has evolved from the growing need to have a more balanced view, for informative and independent news within the financial community. Since its inception in 2011, The Awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.