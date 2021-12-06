Aworanti-Ekugo’s ‘Lagos to London’ book highlights cultural exchange between countries

Lola Aworanti-Ekugo, a renowned digital and Innovation specialist with over 14 years of experience, highlights cultural exchanges between two countries in her new book, ‘Lagos to London.’

The book also tells a story of a typical situation in Nigeria where most people are leaving the country in a bid to seek greener pastures and a situation where people are trying to find themselves but are caught in the web of parental interference, making it difficult to live their dreams.

‘Lagos to London’ novel takes readers on a journey of two Nigerians, Remi Coker and Nnamdi Okonkwo from different backgrounds.

They leave the shores of Nigeria full of hope to further their education abroad. Remi, who is from the prestigious Coker family is expected to return home after her law degree to run the family law firm, while Nnamdi, frustrated by the federal university, strikes plans to escape Nigeria and never to return.

The story follows their journey of newfound freedom, the realities of life in the United Kingdom and the dilemma of whether to remain or return back to Nigeria.

The launch of the book started with an opening remark, which was given by Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the British Deputy High Commissioner, and Chief Host of the event. He expressed his love for the book and the story it tells.

He said, “Lagos to London speaks to how the relationship between the two countries can grow.” He went ahead to encourage people to buy the book.

Speaking during the book launch of at the British High Commission in Lagos, Lola Aworanti-Ekugo, the author of the book said what inspired her to write the book was the fact that a lot of Nigerians are leaving the country and seeking greener pastures, so she thought it was an important story to tell from her own background about understanding the cultural exchange between countries.

Aworanti-Ekugo said the book helps readers understand and find the balance between living in their country and also being a foreigner.

“I thought it’s important to promote good values and allow people to discover themselves and find their own path and place in the world.

“I think it is a book that inspires you to follow your dream, finding your own path and being an ambassador for Nigeria and wherever you find yourself in the world,” she explained.

She said the book took her about three years to write because she felt there was a lot to say and it required time as well.

Aworanti-Ekugo said she was happy the book is out there in the world and assured that it is going to make a big impact in secondary schools, universities and diaspora. “Everybody can find their own way through this book,” she said.

“I became a digital and innovation specialist. I had always loved technology and I loved solving problems. I also discovered that I don’t have to be one person, I can be many things and I think we can all be many things as we are all talented. We do not have to restrict ourselves. I also love to write. I am also solving a problem as it concerns the youths today through writing.

“I wanted the book to be very relatable and I wanted people to see themselves in the book or someone they know. In the book, there are stories about people who lost their way but then found themselves. There is a bit of everyone,” she explained.

Also speaking at the event, Tonye Patrick Cole is the co-founder and former group executive director, Sahara Group who was also the guest speaker at the event, said he could easily relate with almost all the characters in the book.

“The writing was truly delightful and the book is extremely relatable as the book tells a story of each of us,” Cole said.

Following this was a short book review session anchored by OreoluwaLesi. The book reviewers include Richard Ajayi, Founder, House of Dairy; ChiamakaObuekwe, Travel & Tourism Specialist/Entrepreneur; Chioma Nwachukwu, Student of Chalcedony School; and LanreFatimilehin, president Oxford & Cambridge Club of Nigeria.