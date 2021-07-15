Awka South farmers receive Anambra govt. agro-inputs

Farmers in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state have received agro-inputs from the state government in a bid to boost food sufficient.

Dr Okechukwu Okwuosa, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on agricultural export said during the distribution at the council secretariat on Thursday that the high yield inputs were positive steps to eradicate hunger in the state.

Okwuosa, the Team Leader said that the distribution was an annual event as agriculture was one of the pillars of Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration.

He said that the governor was interested in getting the best for the Anambra people, targeting food security in the state.

“We know that with the flag-off of Wet Planting Season held on June 9 and the distribution of inputs to farmers, in a short while when the harvest time will come, we will be able to achieve food security in the state.

“The essence of the exercise is to properly utilise the inputs to eradicate poverty in the state,” Okwuosa said.

He said that the state government had provided high-quality cassava stems, premium maize with high vitamin c content and protein for the rural farmers to achieve food sufficiency in the state.

He emphasised that the farmers owed the state government the obligation of utilising the inputs judiciously to reciprocate government effort to achieve food security for the Anambra people.

Okwuosa explained that the liquid fertiliser, okro and tomatoes would go to demonstration farmers to be controlled by the HOD of the LGAs as they were limited.

He urged the HODs to seek the extension officers assistance in galvanising the method for the application of the liquid fertiliser.

The team leader said that the government chose to prioritise cassava and maize because of their value chain, noting that they were the staple crops we get in Anambra.

“Cassava is one of the crops you can cultivate in all the 21 LGAs of Anambra State and they will perform well.

“Looking at the maize or corn value chain, it can be roasted, used as pap, cornflakes, custard and even animal feeds.

“This is why the Governor of Anambra State targeted the distribution of these staple foods in the state.’’

Chinasa Ezeobi, head of department Agric Awka South LGA said that the distribution of the agro-inputs had shown Obiano’s determination to make the state first among equals, encountering the production of ‘Target Crops’ for backward integration.

Ezeobi explained that the gesture was to help the rural farmers across the state to achieve bumper harvest, a guarantee for food security using the best agronomic practices.

She said that the present situation in the country had necessitated the increase in the production of horticultural crops in the state.

Chisom Onugha, Anambra State Youth Leader All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said that the present administration had been recognising the youth, engaging them gainfully in agricultural practices starting from inputs to the provision of other necessary assistance like training and funding.

Onugha was optimistic that in less than a year, the output and result of this initiative would be tremendous.

He said that they were supportive of the Initiative that the state government was using to assist farmers, especially in the area of distributing hybrid high-quality agro-inputs, praying that whoever would succeed the governor would continue from where he stopped.

The youth leader noted that the cassava input was in high demand and would help to eradicate poverty, as well as increase raw materials for industries.

He noted that Anambra State had human resources and fertile land where these inputs would thrive.

He, then, appealed for more assistance to the youths, emphasising that they were ready for mechanised farming, noting that 1,000 youths from the three Senatorial Zones were to benefit from mechanised agriculture.

One of the agro-input recipients, Mrs Rita Odumodu expressed happiness at the gesture, thanking Obiano and his team for remembering the farmers annually.