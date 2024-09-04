AWIS to empower women on financial inclusion, leadership

The African Women Impact Summit (AWIS), an initiative that empowers African women is set to hold its 4th Edition of leadership summit to foster women’s inclusion in African leadership.

The event themed ‘The Africa we want 4.0: Sustainable Leadership to unlocking women’s potential’ will be held on November 9 as a panel session and on November 10, 2024, as an Awards and Gala Night at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

According to a statement, the event promises to be a beacon of empowerment for African women and their diaspora counterparts.

“Bringing together participants from over 30 African countries, the summit aims to expand the African women’s workforce and champion their leadership across various industries,” it said.

Yvonne Ebbi, chairman of the central planning committee for AWIS 2024 said the summit aims to harness the power of the diaspora for Africa’s development and create an awareness of how women can be financially independent.

“Women need to realise how powerful they are and what they can do differently anywhere in Africa and beyond. We aim to harness the strength of awareness and inclusion of women for the good of society,” she added.

Utchay Odims, co-founder of the African Women Impact Summit (AWIS) highlighted that the essence of the summit is to spotlight women making an impact across Africa and beyond.

He added that the pre-event activities tagged ‘project empowerHer’ is a practical training aimed to empower 1,500 micro, small, and medium-sized businesswomen in Nigeria.

It is scheduled to be held on September 7 to 14, 2024 focusing on ‘’Entrepreneurship innovation: maximising productivity with digital tools’ with training sessions on digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

“Before the main event, the Power-Up Africa initiative will be held on November 4 to 6, 2024 aimed at bridging the gender gap in leadership and governance,” he said.

The award nomination portal is open, inviting nominations for African HEroes—those leveraging networks to empower women and those breaking barriers to inspire future generations.