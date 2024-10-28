Awards must be credible, not politically motivated, says Omojafor

Steve Omojafor, a renowned advertising practitioner and Executive chairman of STB-McCann Lagos has underscored the importance of giving awards to deserving individuals especially in the face of plethora of awards in the Nigerian socio-economic space.

Omojafor who spoke at the Edge Awards 2024 organised recently by Marketing Edge believes that awards should not be contested as it is done in elections as awards are not just plaques but validation of achievements.

While commending MarketingEdge on its credible awards to deserving individuals and corporate organisations, Omojofor believes that giving awards sends a message to the society for encouragement.

He congratulated those who received awards at the event.

John Ajayi, CEO of Marketing Edge, explained that the award committee’s decision in coming up with the awardees was based on data, statistics and content reviews and analysis as well as market insights gleaned from robust investigative journalism.

He said the outstanding awardees have made significant contributions in different sectors of the economy and “we are grateful for their consistency, hardwork and dedication that continue to impact national growth and development.

He also reiterated that awards ceremonies are a way of recognising and celebrating the achievement of others. “They are a reminder that hardwork, service and dedication are rewarded. They also inspire others to strive to excellence.”

