Avoid use of illicit drugs within, outside campus – VC advises new students

Emmanuel Aluyor, the Vice Chancellor of Edo State University, Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area has urged the newly admitted students of the institution to avoid use of illicit drugs within and outside the campus.

Aluyor made the call on Thursday at the 7th matriculation ceremony of the university.

He, however, advised the students to make the best use of their time and available facilities throughout their stay in the university so as to become well-grounded and employable after graduation.

“I urged you all to shun any act of hooliganism, smoking or use of possession of suspected illicit drugs of whatever name like Indian hemp, Colorado, skunk, heroine among others”, he said.

The Vice Chancellor, who congratulated the new students for being part of the university community, however, appealed to parents to be partners in progress by monitoring the activity and performance of their children in terms of class attendance, test, assignment through CANVAS Learning Management System.

He disclosed that 683 students and 74 students who transferred from other various universities to the Edo State University Uzairue were cleared and admitted to study in the school.

He explained that the university has since achieved numerous milestones since over its 6 years of existence.

Aluyor listed some of the achievements to include the 3rd best university in Nigeria in the 2018 Open Education Resources ranking by the National Universities Commission, 4th best university in Nigeria by Times Higher Education ranking 2021 among others.

“CANVAS Learning management System afford you the opportunity to check on your ward’s performance in the university by actively using the parents section of the learning management System,” he added.

He expressed the university’s management trust to shaping the future of the students.