Avale Africa deploys it’s COVID-19 response strategy to provide food for communities

Africa’s foremost donations facilitator, Avale Africa, deployed its COVID-19 response strategy aimed towards ameliorating the challenges faced during the emergency lockdown necessitated by the pandemic. As a palliative and in conjunction with The Bulb Africa, its corporate sponsor for this campaign, 400 food boxes were distributed through Foodclique Support Initiative’s food drive, with each box containing enough dry foods to provide 15 meals per person.

Avale Africa who partner well-meaning Corporate organizations and non-profits via tech-enabled donations, reiterated through its Chief Operating Officer, Uzo Okonkwo, their commitment to complementing government’s efforts, during and beyond the global pandemic so that secure and successful interventions always impact the right beneficiaries.