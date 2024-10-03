Australian Tv presenter announces her own death in heartbreaking post

An Australian TV star wrote a message sharing news of her own death, following a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Fiona MacDonald, well-known for hosting game show It’s A Knockout and children’s show Wombat, has died at the age of 67, it was announced on Thursday.

An emotive post penned by Ms MacDonald was posted to her social media on Thursday.

“Farewell my friends,” she wrote. “My sister Kylie is posting this because I have left the building – Hopefully I’m looking down from a cloud.

“Last night brought an end to a very tough few months. Was very peaceful the boys and Kylie stayed with me to say goodbye.

“While I‘ve never wanted to die, the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief.”

Ms MacDonald was diagnosed with MND in late 2021, at the age of 64. MND is a progressive neurological condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness and gets worse over time. There is no cure, and it eventually leads to death.

She went on to say her last few months had been “tough”. She said she had grown unable to swallow normal food, but tube feeding that should have helped sustain her failed to work as she was unable to tolerate any the protein drinks administered.

“I have been slowly starving, growing weaker and weaker,” she wrote. “I’ve also developed terrible back pain because my muscles aren’t supporting my frame.

“The black humour that served me well through the first years of this journey turned to despair. I made the decision after much soul searching to cease all medical supports and finally go into hospital for end of life palliative care.

“When you love life as much as I do, it takes a great deal of courage to make choices that lead to farewell.

“So let’s not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side.

“Until then: ‘May the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, may the rain fall softly upon your fields until we meet again, and may God hold you in the hollow of His hand.’ I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you’ll remember mine.”

Ms MacDonald documented her journey with motor neuro

News of Ms MacDonald’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes.

Jane Simpson wrote on Facebook: “Fiona MacDonald what a brave warrior woman you were. Thank you so much for all you have done for the MND community. Rest in peace, and fly high with the angels. Thinking of your boys. I am going to miss you xxxxx”

Lyndey Milan wrote on Instagram: “Oh Fiona what a shining light you have been. So brave, strong, courageous and magnificent in cruel adversity. Sending love to your family and your incredible, supportive friends. Tears.”

Peter Ford wrote on X: “So very sad Fiona Mac Donald has died. What a fighter she was and so determined to raise awareness & money for MND. Her story told so powerfully on Australian Story a year ago exactly. Condolences to her sons and family.”

Others told how Ms MacDonald “brought so much joy to TV screens”, and remembered her “bubbly presence with the beaming smile that Queensland kids grew up with”.

