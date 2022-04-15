Austin Okere unveils secrets of business success

Austin Okere, the founder of Ausso Leadership Academy (ALA), Africa’s foremost leadership academy has exposed business leaders and entrepreneurs to how to scale their businesses geometrically to maximise the jobs they created and shared prosperity.

Okere made this known at ALA’s 4th anniversary celebration held on Tuesday.

An elated Okere explained in his speech that, “the joy of ALA in its leadership impacts, comes from seeing others achieve more than they thought they were capable of.”

According to the leadership guru, “Four years ago, the Ausso Leadership Academy was launched to fill the gap in practical and experiential business impact, by helping businesses to set a performance ambition and put in place a system that delivers.”

The Ausso Leadership Academy has since 2018 been in the business of mentoring over 250 delegates from about 50 businesses and impacting over 1,500 attendees across Africa.

“Today is yet another opportunity to deeply appreciate you for your custom and your continued confidence in us. Thanks to our partners, customers, champions, and faculty who have made this dream come true,” Okere said.

Read also: BUA Foods grows profit by 97% with gains from sugar business

The founder of CWG Plc, the largest Systems Integration Company in Sub-Saharan Africa & Entrepreneur in Residence at Columbia Business School in New York, who was appointed to the Advisory Board of the Global Business School Network (GBSN) in Washington DC in recognition of his contribution to the development of business education and knowledge transfer in Africa has facilitated at the United States International University (USIU) in Kenya and has served as a Consultant to the Sustainable Development Goals, African Center (SDGCA) in Rwanda.

Okere served as a member of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Agenda Council and was listed on the United Kingdom’s C. Hub Magazine 100 Most Influential Creatives in 2016.

After retiring from CWG Plc, the company which he founded and the largest security in the technology sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, he set up the Ausso Leadership Academy (ALA) in pursuance of his vision of shared prosperity.