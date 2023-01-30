AUN matriculates new students for Spring 2023 Semester

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has formally welcomed its newest students for the Spring 2023 semester to begin their academic journey.

At a colorful Pledge Ceremony on Monday, January 23, 2023, the new students, accompanied by their parents and relatives, were joined by members of the University Community to take the symbolic Oath of Allegiance, pledging to uphold the University’s ideals – integrity, service and academic excellence.

The incoming class is made up of young people from all regions of Nigeria, international students and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Interim President of AUN, Professor Attahir Yusuf, welcomed the incoming students and expressed his gratitude for their decision to attend a university that fosters excellence in character and learning while providing opportunities for self-development and global engagement.

Professor Attahir Yusuf charged the students to be of high integrity and to cultivate excellent character and discipline as they embark on their academic pursuits, adding that character and discipline are just as vital as quality education for young minds to take on leadership and national development.

Professor Yusuf Attahir further reminded the students that AUN has zero tolerance for anti-social behaviors and vices and has instituted systems and mechanisms to ensure that the University’s code of conduct is strictly adhered to.

The American University of Nigeria, he said, is a Development University dedicated to providing world-class education and developing future leaders with critical thinking and problem-solving mindset. He encouraged the students to make judicious use of available resources to harness their full potential and excel in their chosen field of study.

“As you join this vibrant learning community, the entire university system is designed to give you the necessary support and encouragement that you need to study, thrive and lead in your chosen field of studies. Every individual is valued at AUN and every individual is supported and encouraged to the best they can become,” the Professor of Entrepreneurship Management said.

The new students took the first steps in their academic careers by participating in community service, a compulsory requirement for all students of AUN. The new students were at the RundeJabbi Nursery and Primary School in Mbamba, Yola Town, where they spent fun hours repainting dilapidated classroom blocks and giving something back to the University’s local community.