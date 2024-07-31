August 1 protest: Organisers reveal locations, demands as IGP meets Falana, other activists

The organisers of the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardships set to take off on Thursday have revealed some points of convergence and demands for the anti-government demonstrations.

The venues were disclosed in a letter addressed to the inspector general of police by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a senior advocate of Nigeria soliciting for the “Take It Back Movement.”

The eight locations include:

1. ABUJA: Eagle’s Square, by the Secretariat, FCT, Abuja.

2. LAGOS: Alausa Park by the Secretariat, Ikeja.

3. BENIN: Opposite Wema Bank. Akpakpava Lane, Benin City.

4. IBADAN: Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

5. BAUCHI: Opposite School of Agric, Bauchi, along Tafawa Balewa Road.

6. YOBE: Maiduguri Roundabout, opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State.

7. RIVERS: Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium.

8. OSHOGBO: Freedom Park, Osogbo

However, a Lagos High Court has granted an exparte application filed by the state’s attorney general, Lawal Pedro, seeking to restrict the proposed August 1 nationwide protest, in Lagos to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu.

Organisers list demands

As the nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest looms, the demands from various organisers reflect a broad spectrum of issues, underscoring the diversity and complexity of the movement.

While no single group claims to encapsulate the complete list of protest demands, a central theme is clear: economic hardship and calls for comprehensive reforms.

Among the primary rallying points is the rising cost of living, exacerbated by President Bola Tinubu’s removal of the fuel subsidy and the naira’s floatation.

Protesters are calling for the restoration of the fuel subsidy and a reduction in fuel prices to below ₦300 per litre.

They also demand a increase in the national minimum wage to ₦300,000, contrasting with the ₦70,000 recently signed into law by Tinubu.

The protesters are pushing for affordable electricity tariffs and the creation of an emergency fund to support small and medium enterprises, which they see as vital to the nation’s struggling economy. Additionally, they advocate for a state of emergency on inflation to address the rising costs impacting households across the country.

Calls for reopening national borders to stimulate trade and prioritising made-in-Nigeria goods aim to bolster local economies.

Protesters also demand the restoration of previous import duty rates to revive local industries and alleviate financial pressures on consumers.

While the demands are extensive, some critics argue that certain requests are too vague or unachievable.

IGP meets Falana, other activists

Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police, on Tuesday met with Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, and other activists over the planned nationwide protests.

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, who was part of the meeting, provided details of the discussions on his X account on Tuesday.

According to Effiong, the IGP assured that security would be provided to protesters who gather at designated locations and communicated to the public.

However, the lawyer expressed concern over the police’s apparent disregard for threats issued by suspected government-sponsored thugs targeting protesters.

“When I was invited to speak, I asked the IGP specifically if he was aware of the trending video in circulation showing some thugs in Lagos threatening to unleash violence on protesters and warning people not to join the protest?

“I also asked him if he will direct the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to arrest the said thugs to serve as a deterrent to those who are planning to cause unrest. The IGP, sadly, did not address this particular question, despite that he was reminded of my question by other participants,” he said.

While the IGP has ruled out the deployment of the military, he hinted that the armed forces could be called in if the police is overwhelmed by violence.

Effiong urged Nigerians to notify their respective State Commissioners of Police of their intended protest locations and to conduct rallies and marches in a coordinated manner.

The lawyer emphasised the importance of peaceful protests and called on the IGP to prioritize the safety of citizens, warning that history will judge him based on his handling of the situation.

State of Nigerian economy

Nigeria is currently contending with a record high inflation rate at 34.19 per cent in June 2024 due to the two-time devaluation of the naira and removal of petrol subsidy.

The inflationary trends have raised Nigeria’s interest rates by a combined 800 basis points from 18.75 per cent last July to 26.75 per cent as the central bank continues to deploy monetary tools to restore the battered economy.

Food inflation, which constitutes the largest percentage of the headline inflation, is currently 40.87. The cost of energy and transportation have skyrocketed in the last one year, making life difficult for the masses.

Several groups have groups have announced planned to begin anti-government demonstrations dubbed ‘10 days of rage, #EndBadGovernance’, to address the soaring cost of living.

Tinubu has appealed to the organisers of the protest to give him more time to address the economic hardships.

Security agencies, including police and military, have also warned of the possibility of the protest being hijacked by vested interests and leading to violence.

Also, Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited said there is a high potential for clashes between protesters and security personnel as security forces brace up to prevent the escalation of the planned nationwide protest against hardship.

The security and risk management firm has however urged Nigerians to stock up on food and other essentials ahead of the demonstration slated for August 1 to 10.

“Stock up on supplies and other essentials, maintain a low profile and situational awareness, always carry a means of identification to facilitate verification, keep a safe distance from crowds and law enforcement presences to avoid getting caught in the situation,” it advised Nigerians.