ATP Finals: Alcaraz beats Medvedev to play Djokovic in semis

Two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to book a semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The 20-year-old Spaniard finished top of the Red Group after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Medvedev Friday in Turin, setting the stage for a semi-final showdown with six-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

Alcaraz appears to be finding his footing on the surface after hitting 20 winners and winning 76% of his first serves in his latest match.

“The most important thing I did today was to stay mentally strong,” Alcaraz told TennisTV.

“I struggled with my serve a little bit during a few games. You know, his return game is amazing and he puts so much pressure on your serve.’

“So I had to stay strong and calm in those moments which was the key to giving me a chance to win this match.”

Alcaraz will lock horns with Djokovic for a place in the final match as Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner.

It is only the fourth time since 1990 that the top four players in the draw have all progressed to the tournament’s semi-final stage.

“It’s one of the most difficult challenges that I am going to face,” Alcaraz said on facing Djokovic in the semis.

“Facing Novak is a tournament he has won six times. Novak is Novak. He is the best player in the world right now. He just lost six matches this year. He’s unbelievable.

“I’m going to play my best tennis and enjoy it like I have done in the past few matches. I’m excited to play Novak.”

Alcaraz is the youngest player at the ATP Finals semi-finalist since countryman Rafael Nadal in 2006.