Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala, visits Tinubu at Aso Rock, hints on return to APC

Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), conveyed his commitment to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, indicating a willingness to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) if necessary.

Recall that Bwala dumped the APC for the PDP in the buildup to the 2023 general election, citing the ruling party’s same-faith presidential ticket as the reason.

Following a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Bwala shared this stance with State House correspondents.

“I told him today I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody,”

“APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it,” he stated when asked if he would defect to the APC.

Bwala, known for his critical stance against the APC and the Tinubu administration, had earlier suggested that opposition parties must form a robust coalition for a successful challenge to the APC in the 2027 general elections. During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on January 2, 2024, he asserted that President Tinubu would likely secure eight years in office without such a coalition.

In response to the suspension of Betta Edu, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bwala commended President Tinubu. He highlighted the president’s action in addressing reported infractions by ministers, opting for adherence to the law and swift suspension instead of protection.

Commenting on the recent announcement of a 60% reduction in travel entourages for the Presidency and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Bwala remarked on the government’s perceived bloat. He praised Tinubu’s introduction of a policy to cut governance costs and mentioned that more cost-cutting measures were promised during his meeting with the president.

He said, “There has been this outcry that the government is bloated. Yesterday, he introduced a policy that reduced the cost of governance, and today, he told me it is just the beginning.”

Bwala stressed that his support for President Tinubu’s administration was based on policy issues rather than personal grudges.