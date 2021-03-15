Atiku Media Office announces death of staff, Lious Okoroma

The Atiku Media Office has announced the passing away of one of its staff, a veteran journalist and political analyst, Louis Okoroma.

A statement issued by the Head of the Media Office, Paul Ibe, who announced the sad news, said Okoroma died two months after the death of his own wife.

“The death of Mr. Okoroma comes to us as a great shock and his passing will be felt for months and years to come because of his incalculable contributions to our office.

“Okoroma was not only a jovial fellow, but he was also a top-notch professional journalist that performed his job with passion and dedication”, Ibe said.

According to him, “The late Okoroma was always beaming with smiles; he came to work on Wednesday and bid us farewell when he left for the day, but little did we know that was going to be our last encounter with him. The office is devastated by his sudden death and his immense contributions cannot be forgotten for years to come”.

“On behalf of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the entire staff of the Media Office, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, including his children. May God bring them comfort at this particularly challenging moment,” Ibe said.

A delegation of the Atiku Media Office, led by Ibe, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Okoroma.