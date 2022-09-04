Atiku eulogises Iwuanyanwu at 80, solicits more collaboration

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has paid tribute to Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, businessman, politician, statesman, media mogul, sports promoter and philanthropist as he turns 80 on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Atiku joins the Iwuanyanwu family, elders, leaders, associates and numerous wishers to congratulate and celebrate his outstanding contributions to the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, the former Vice President of Nigeria said: “His decades of committed service speak eloquently to the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy, the expansion of the business environment, the explosion of its sporting prowess and his inspiration for irrepressible philanthropy. In politics, his voice and bridge-building disposition has helped in shaping and defining the future of our nation into a bounded entity committed to its oneness.”

According to Atiku, “The Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo truly belongs to the first-class grade of contemporary Nigerian statesmen, whose political influence and charismatic leadership traverse across the length and breadth of our country.

“Undoubtedly, his political involvement for long in our country, and his engineering, industrial exploits and philanthropic gestures in the areas of national media landscape, Christian faith and sports are very socially impactful, not because of the political positions he has occupied, but more because of his strong character and the beauty of his heart.”

While wishing him many more years in good health, and vitality, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, said he would continue to tap from his wisdom. He also solicited more collaboration and his counsel.

Ibe said: “It is with a deep sense of joy, and exciting feelings of appreciation to God Almighty, for a long life of service that the former Vice President congratulates Iwuanyanwu, his family, friends and associates, the government and people of Imo State, Ndigbo and Nigeria at large on the attainment of 80 years of age.”