Atiku calls for more votes from Enugu

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described Enugu State as the home of PDP since the formation of the party till date and advised the people to continue with the party that produced notable personalities from the state.

Abubakar, who said this in Enugu during the PDP presidential campaign rally, added that he was happy with the attendance and the crowd he saw at the venue of the event.

“I have seen here in Enugu today, whoever says there is no PDP in Enugu is not saying the truth, there is PDP in Enugu and Enugu has been PDP from the start and is still PDP today and will continue to be PDP,” he said.

He emphasised on his statement that he would be the stepping stone to Igbo president.

“When I came here few months ago to attend the zonal conference of the South East, I said to the South Easterners here in Enugu that I am going to be the stepping stone to Igbo presidency and I mean it; whether an Igbo man is from the South East or from the South-South it is the same. Today, my running mate is an Igbo man, it is a universal base. My good people of Enugu State I will like you to continue supporting PDP and vote PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP,” he said.

Although the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was conspicuously absent at the rally, the Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo called on the people of Enugu State to vote for all PDP candidates; she reminded the people that PDP had never in the past lost in Enugu, pointing out that Enugu is PDP and PDP is Enugu.

“We are here to welcome the presidential candidate of our party PDP to Enugu State and that since 1999 Enugu has been doing it, and will do it again,” she said.

Ikeji Asogwa, chairman, PDP Enugu State Governorship Campaign Organisation, while introducing Peter Mbah, the PDP governorship candidate, he appealed to Enugu to repeat what they are known for and vote for PDP.

Peter Mbah, in his remarks, reminded the presidential candidate, his running mate and the leadership of the party that by the grace of God Enugu would deliver all PDP candidates from bottom to up.

“Let me welcome the incoming president and vice and other members of the leadership of our great party for coming to Enugu. PDP by the grace of God will still be Enugu. In a few days time we are going to have the election,” Mbah said.

He however, challenged the members of the party to go to rural areas and properly educate the people to come out and vote for “all our candidates from bottom to up.”

Iyorcha Ayu, national chairman of PDP, said the PDP was the best for South East with the number of personalities it had produced in the South East, and named a lot of people from the zone under PDP. He called on the people of Enugu to kindly vote PDP.