ASUU strike: Universities adjust calendar to cover lost time

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recently called off its eight month strike thereby igniting academic activities in all public universities across the country has left many institutions with the challenge of balancing the calendar.

In order to meet up with the academic gap created by the ASUU strike, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reviewed its academic calendar for all levels of learning in the institution.

For the post graduate students, the revised academic calendar for 2020/2021 session who were on their second semester before the February 14 strike, lectures resumed on Monday, October 17, 2022 to end on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (4 weeks) , while examinations commences on Saturday, November 26, 2022 (2weeks) in all courses.

For the 2021/2022 session, the revised first semester academic session starts with registration between November 14 to 26 (2 weeks), while the commencement of lectures is Monday, November 28, 2022, to end on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Monday January 2 to Saturday, January 7, 2023 will be for editing of registered courses, Monday, March 6, 2023 to Saturday, March 18, 2023 is for examinations in all courses (2 weeks).

According to the revised calendar, the 2021/2022 second semester will commence with registration/editing of registered courses from Monday, March 20, 2023 to Saturday, April 8, 2023. Monday, March 27, 2023 is the commencement of lectures to end on Saturday, July 1, 2023 (14 weeks). Monday, April 1 to Saturday, January 6, 2023 is for editing of registered courses, while examinations will commence on Monday, July 3, 2023 to Saturday, July 15, 2023 in all courses (2 weeks), and Monday, September 11, 2023 is proposed date of resumption for 2023/2024 session.

The 2021/2022 undergraduate students are due to end lectures started on October 24 along with registration and editing of registered courses, while examinations will commence on November 21 with the general studies subjects (1week), before the departmental courses (2week) and end on December 17, 2022. Students will embark on a two weeks break from December19-30, 2022.

For the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State, the calendar as released by the institution’s management begins with the continuation of the second semester for the 2020/2021 session on Sunday, October 23 for students return to campus, while lectures are to commence on Monday, October 24. Revision will commence on Monday November 28 to Friday, December 2, 2022. Examinations start the following day till december 24, 2022 marking the end of the 2020/2021 second semester.

The new session for the 2021/2022 session is billed to commence on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara State has announced its resumption date. The final year students, postgraduate students and those who still have pending examinations are to resume on October 24, while the new academic session is to commence on December 15, 2022.

Also, students of the faculty of agriculture and veterinary medicine who are yet to complete their rain semester examinations before the commencement of the strike on February 14, 2022 are expected to resume on October 24 to conclude such examinations according to a statement signed by Kunle Akogun, the director of corporate affairs at UNILORIN.

In face of these changes, the students are complaining that the rush is too much on them.

Faith Oguntola, a post graduate student lamented the ways and manners the lecturers are going about phasing out of the calendar.

“They are treating us anyhow after wasting our academic session, we are now meant to bear the brunch. It is just unfair on students, after the strike, the lecturers are paid, but students suffer the consequences,” she said.