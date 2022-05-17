ASUU strike: Students force motorists to alternative routes, block UI-Sango road

Students of tertiary institutions in Oyo State on Monday barricaded the University of Ibadan (UI)-Sango road in protest against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students also blocked all other routes leading to the University of Ibadan and Sango from Ojoo early Monday morning.

The development forced commuters plying the University of Ibadan-Sango, Bodija road to seek alternative routes.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 this year to press for new conditions of service, funding for public universities, and deployment of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) among others.

The students described the strike by the lecturers as needles, saying they would continue to occupy the roads as long the campuses remained shut.

Read also: ASUU, others, turn down FG plea to re-open schools

Some of the students said they would not leave the road until the schools were opened, stressing that the ongoing industrial action was affecting not only the students but their parents.

A student, Damilola Olubunmi said “I am here because we need to tell the Federal Government that students must resume. The strike is not affecting the students alone.

“The essence of this is that when the road is blocked, people cannot move and they will trend it for us. Then the government will know that we protesting.

“The security agents are here, newspapers will carry it, when they give them the feedback they will know that we are talking. Then the government will seat. We are not doing it only in Ibadan. It is a nationwide protest”.

Another student, Yusuf Adeola called for an end to the strike, adding that “we are here because of ASUU, NASU SSANU strike. We want the government to use this as the last strike. We want all the strikes to end and this should be the last strike in the history of Nigerian universities”.