ASUU declares strike extension by 12 weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced an extension of the industrial action embarked by the union on February 14.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of ASUU disclosed this on Monday, May 9, 2022, in a statement made available to the media.

According to Osodeke, “The development took effect from Monday, May 9, adding that the union took the decision after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.”

Dele Ashiru, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter chairman of ASUU informed BusinessDay that the extension of the strike became necessary because the federal government has refused to meet with the striking lecturers to dialogue on how to put an end to the impasse.

“The federal government has demonstrated a lack of commitment and irresponsibility to Nigeria tertiary education and the teeming Nigerian students who are at home due to the strike.

“We are extending the strike to give the federal government ample time to put its house in order,” Ashiru said.

In a similar vein, Ifeanyi Abada, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka chapter chairman said that ASUU is ever ready and willing to go back to the classroom but that it is unfortunate the federal government through the minister of labour is deceiving the people.

“It is not by talking, the federal government is deceiving the people. For instance, the president recently stated that he is not aware ASUU is on strike. That simply depicts that the minister and other government agents have not been sincere with the union and Nigerians all the while.

“It is no longer a matter of signing MoU/MoA, but all about implementation. And for this to be, all hands must be involved.

“Just like President Goodluck Jonathan did in his time, President Muhammadu Buhari or his vice should invite ASUU for a negotiation.

“It is better for us to sort it out now once and for all, and the presidency must be involved in the negotiation.

“We are ready to go back to the classroom, but needful must be done,” Abada said.