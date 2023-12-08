Asue Ighodalo resigns as Nigerian Breweries chairman effective Dec. 31

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced changes in its Board of Directors (the Board).

Asue Ighodalo, chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc informed the Board of his decision to offer himself for public service.

As a result, he will be resigning from the Board and as the Chairman of the Board on December 31, 2023 to enable him devote his full attention to the new cause.

To give the Board enough time to appoint a substantive Chairman, the longest serving Director, Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra was appointed to act as the Chairman in the interim effective January 1, 2024.

During this transition period, Hiemstra will steer the affairs of the Board and oversee the process of appointing a substantive Chairman.

Currently a member of the Governance Committee, Hiemstra also served on the Statutory Audit Committee. He joined the Board on the 1st of August 2011 and is a past Heineken Regional President for Africa and Middle East.

Following the completion of her 9-year tenure as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Ndidi O. Nwuneli notified the Board of her stepping down from her position as a Director by December 31, 2023.

The Board resolved to appoint Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective January 1, 2024, to fill the vacancy on the Board.

Ojekwe-Onyejeli brings to the Board years of experience as a risk manager with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry, and skilled in enterprise risk management, business planning, internal audit, and analytical skills. She currently serves on the boards of Coronation Insurance Plc and Rand Merchant Bank, amongst others.

The Company is pleased to have someone with her knowledge and experience join its Board.