Assembly wades into Lagos model schools boarding fee hike

The Lagos State House of Assembly says it has intervened in the recent controversial hike in boarding fees by the state government across its model colleges

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the House, disclosed this during plenary on Monday.

Recall that the state government announced an increment in boarding fees in model colleges from N35,000 to N100,00. The upward review sparked protests by parents, who described the new fee as unaffordable.

The speaker said he had engaged protesters at the Assembly on the issue and assured them something was being done.

Obasa then directed Mosunmola Shogodara, the chairman of the House committee on education, to invite all concerned stakeholders to discuss the issue and report back within a week.

He advised the parents to remain calm, assuring them that the matter would be addressed.

Shogodara (Surulere II), informed the House that the committee had already engaged the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders on the matter.

According to her, it was agreed that the fee increment should only take effect from the second term, allowing parents more time to adjust.

Also speaking, Shabi Adekola (Lagos Mainland II) explained that during discussions with the permanent secretary and others, it was agreed that parents should continue paying N35,000 for now, pending further review.

Also, Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa Constituency II) pointed out that the increment was primarily related to students’ feeding costs.

Yishawu urged the government to explore ways to ease the financial burden on parents and offer assistance.

Bonu Solomon (Badagry I) added that parents had raised concerns that students unable to pay the new fee were not allowed to purchase food within the school premises, further complicating the situation.

The House will await the report from the education committee before taking further steps.

