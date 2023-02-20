As burning of banks begin in PH: Wike fears flouting Supreme Court order could lead to anarchy

Less than 24 hours after it was announced that Governor Nyesom Wike has taken out a suit against the Federal Government seeking more tender life for old naira notes, mass action exploded in Port Harcourt and banks have been burned and attacked.

Wike says flouting the Supreme Court order can only breed anarchy.

Wike has thus strongly condemned the position of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, on the Naira redesign policy.

The governor observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.

Speaking on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, Wike insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.

Wike declared that he is not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.

“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.

“So, we from Rivers State condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court.”

Wike stated that Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reign supreme.

He said if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do is to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue such policy implementation.

“We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.

“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”

Wike told Andoni people that they were previously under the yoke of bad leadership that deprived them the benefits of a completed Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

But now, he assured, that they have a good leadership that will not confine themselves to Port Harcourt, but attract more development to the area particularly, the completion of the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

Gov Wike said already history has been made as he drove into Ngo Town for the campaign, because he had insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road should be completed.

Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue the New Rivers Vision.

Fubara assured that the consolidation team, when it has won the election, will work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security, execute more projects in Andoni.

Read also: Police to treat protesters who attack banks, ATMs as robbers

In his speech, Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Desmond Akawor, presented party’s flags to the candidates and urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the PDP.

On his part, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, dismissed as myth the insinuation in some quarters that Andoni people would vote for another party.

He said Andoni people were resolved to vote all Rivers State PDP candidates, and he thanked Gov Wike for keeping his word of ensuring that vehicles can drive into Ngo town.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Barinada Mpigi, senator, said PDP is the party to beat, people oriented and with the coming election.

He said Andoni people would use their votes to appreciate the development projects delivered by Wike in the area.

Many observers say the state had been calm until their leader and state governor went public with his suit against the FG on the naira crisis.